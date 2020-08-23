1/1
Sidney Lee Insley Sr.
Sidney Lee Insley, Sr., 82, passed away August 20, 2020. Bubba Sid was a lifelong resident and native of Poquoson. He worked as a waterman and after retiring in 2016, he participated in refurbishing boats with Dave Rollins, Louis Forrest and Scott Parkinson. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Sidney is preceded in rest by his wife, Loretta; parents, Gilbert and Alice Insley; brothers, David James Insley, Charles Michael Insley; sisters, Alice Firth, Jane Babbs, Paulette Evans, and Emily Forrest.

He is survived by his children, Penny McDonald (Michael) and Lee Insley (Nita); grandchildren, Jonathan McDonald and Ethan McDonald; brothers, Joseph Insley and Tommy Insley, and cherished by many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A graveside service presided over by Reverend Carol Bookwalter will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM. All guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
