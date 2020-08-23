Sidney Lee Insley, Sr., 82, passed away August 20, 2020. Bubba Sid was a lifelong resident and native of Poquoson. He worked as a waterman and after retiring in 2016, he participated in refurbishing boats with Dave Rollins, Louis Forrest and Scott Parkinson. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Sidney is preceded in rest by his wife, Loretta; parents, Gilbert and Alice Insley; brothers, David James Insley, Charles Michael Insley; sisters, Alice Firth, Jane Babbs, Paulette Evans, and Emily Forrest.
He is survived by his children, Penny McDonald (Michael) and Lee Insley (Nita); grandchildren, Jonathan McDonald and Ethan McDonald; brothers, Joseph Insley and Tommy Insley, and cherished by many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A graveside service presided over by Reverend Carol Bookwalter will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM. All guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
.