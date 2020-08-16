Sierra Deborah Whiting, beloved daughter, departed this world on August 13, 2020. She is preceded in rest by her grandmother, Deborah Culbreth; and sister, Mattie May. Sierra is survived by her parents, Joseph and Amber; two brothers, Matt Jr., and Baelfire; sisters, Olivia, Hannah, Kaitlyn, Lillian, and Ava; grandparents, Greg and Cheryl Dyrden, Andrew Culbreth, Curtis Whiting, and Sharon Coltrane; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence with the family.