1/1
Silvana Allen
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Silvana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silvana Allen, 91, of Denbigh, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Born Silvana Volpato on January 19, 1929, in Trieste, Italy, she was the daughter of Luigi and Maria.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister Ondina and brother Gino.

She is survived by the love of her life of 70+ years, Norman, daughters Linda (Bernie), Claudette (Don), Debbie (Dave), Pat (Sonny) and son Andy.

Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews in Italy and Brazil.

She was a cancer survivor.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. The Allen family would like to say a special thank you to the staff and The Huntington and The Newport.

Online condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved