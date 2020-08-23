Silvana Allen, 91, of Denbigh, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Born Silvana Volpato on January 19, 1929, in Trieste, Italy, she was the daughter of Luigi and Maria.
She was a devoted wife and loving mother.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Ondina and brother Gino.
She is survived by the love of her life of 70+ years, Norman, daughters Linda (Bernie), Claudette (Don), Debbie (Dave), Pat (Sonny) and son Andy.
Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews in Italy and Brazil.
She was a cancer survivor.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity
. The Allen family would like to say a special thank you to the staff and The Huntington and The Newport.
