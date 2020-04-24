|
Simeon Richard Hunnicutt, Jr. (Rick) born September 23, 1946 in Statesbsoro, GA, passed away April 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Simeon and Christine (Hill) Hunnicutt, his grandparents William Charles and Fannie Celeste (Fuller) Hunnicutt, and Alvin Newt and Kathleen (Hamer) Hill. Also preceding him was a niece, Jennifer Jordan Wyenandt.
He is survived by his sisters Brenda Balmer, (David) and Kimberly Johnson(Michael), and by nephew and nieces Hunter Balmer (Tara) and Maddie; Lindsey Balmer and Mollie; Rachael Flowers (Ryan) and Ryder and Rhett and Jeni's sons, Ethan and Gabe.
After attending Hampton High School, Rick worked at Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center and later attended the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center to learn independent livings skills. This led Rick to Waynesboro, VA and his first apartment, where he met his nurse and great friend, Mike Horvath. Rick fought a courageous battle with Cerebral Palsy during his 73 years, always outspoken about the needs of the disabled. He was a hero to all to all who witnessed his struggles to overcome the tasks we take for granted. With an infectious smile and in spite of his limitations, he never complained about his handicap. Rick was always an inspiration to others. We would like to thank the staff at Accordious Nursing Home for their loving care during Rick's years there. Special thanks and love to Tiffany and Erin for the compassion they showed Rick in his final days of coronavirus, and to Robert, his long time friend and roommate there.
There will be a memorial at a future time.
Donations in Rick's honor can be made to the Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Foundation, 1 Singleton Dr., Hampton VA. 23666 or to the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center, 243 Woodrow Wilson Ave., Fishersvlle, VA. 22939.
An online obituary can be read at www.kygers.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2020