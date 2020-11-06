Sokratis "Steve" Ikonomou, age 79, passed away November 2, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. His smile and sense of humor were contagious, and he will forever be remembered as a caring, humble, and simple man of few words that never hesitated to help anyone he encountered.
He was born on May 22, 1941, in Domianous, Greece to the late Stylianos and Melpomeni Ikonomou. He served in the Greek Army and worked for the Dept. of Agriculture in the Greek Government before moving to Germany in 1965 to work for Volkswagen. He emigrated to the United States in 1970 via New York before settling in Newport News, Virginia. He returned to Greece in 1976 to marry his bride, Ifigenia (Houliara), and they returned to the States to establish their life together. His pride and joy were his twin daughters and grandchildren.
Alongside his brother George, they owned and operated the well-loved George & Steve's Steakhouse on Route 17 in Suffolk, serving the community for over 30 years before retiring in July 2006. He enjoyed spending summers in Greece with his family, playing cards, gardening, hunting, and fishing with friends, and was a true craftsman that could design and build anything. He was a member of Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, the Order of AHEPA, and the Evrytanian Association 'Velouchi.'
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Kosta, and sisters, Eftihia, Nikki, and Maria. He is survived by his loving wife Ifigenia, daughters Voula Ikonomou and Meni Rantzos (Nick), grandchildren Nia and Dean Rantzos, his brothers George (Athina) and Telia, sister Eleni (Yiannis), mother-in-law Voula, brother-in-law Irakli, and a host of nephews, nieces and extended family in the United States and Greece.
A Trisagion service will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Newport News, VA. Funeral services will be held at the Church on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 12 noon with the Rev. George Chioros officiating. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to either the Church at https://www.schgochurch.va.goarch.org/online-giving
or to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel
.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.