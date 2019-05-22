Sondra Schaffer lived a long and fulfilling life of 87 years. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and always told the world that all things that reminded her of New York were superior to anything from anywhere else.She was the daughter of Jewish immigrants who raised her to be strong and assertive. Sondra was the devoted wife of Stanley, who adored her. They met as teenagers and their lives were intertwined for fifty-two wonderful years. Sondra and Stanley's family covers four generations. A son, Bruce, and his wife Rhoda, of Newport News. Their children Ben and Leah, and Bruce's daughter Stanzie. Their daughter Jyl, and her daughter Alyssa, who live in Vermont. Alyssa is married to Eric Decker and they have three sons, Samuel, Wyatt, and Gabriel.A private service will be held at the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula.In honor of Sondra's love of dogs, memorial contributions can be made to theAnimal Aid Society at 80 Butler Farm Road in Hampton. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary