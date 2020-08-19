Soon Ee DuBose left this world on August 16, 2020. Born in 1929 in Korea, Soon Ee had lived in the Hampton/Newport News area for 60 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. DuBose, and her son, James R. DuBose, Jr., and is mourned by her surviving children Karen DuBose, Patricia Goodman, and Charles "Tommy" DuBose; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister Chong Ok Kim.



Soon Ee was a devout member of Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton for 50 years, and will be remembered fondly for her strong will, feisty spirit, and magnificent green thumb.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 -11:30 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 and a celebration of Soon Ee's life will directly follow, both at Liberty Baptist Church, Hampton. Interment will follow at Hampton National Cemetery.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



