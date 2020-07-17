Ms. Sorayal Johnson-Temple, transitioned on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home in Hampton, Virginia. A viewing for Ms. Johnson-Temple will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Due to social distancing limitations, private services for the family will be held following the viewing at the church. Interment will take place at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Masks are required for admittance into the public viewing or private services. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



