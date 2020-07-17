1/1
Sorayal Angeletta Johnson-Temple
Ms. Sorayal Johnson-Temple, transitioned on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home in Hampton, Virginia. A viewing for Ms. Johnson-Temple will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Due to social distancing limitations, private services for the family will be held following the viewing at the church. Interment will take place at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Masks are required for admittance into the public viewing or private services. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
