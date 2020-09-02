In the early hours of August 1st S.T. finished his life of service here on Earth. He leaves behind a family that never doubted how much they were loved. He met his wife Nellie when she was 6 and he was just 12 years old, and after 64 years of marriage they were proof some things really do get better with age. He was a devoted father to his three children, Steven, William (Wife Donna), and Susan. His true pride and joy were his 3 grandchildren and his 3 great grandchildren, Brandie Sheffield (Husband Steven, Daughter Ellie, and Son Barrett), William Dayton, Kyle, and Jared (Wife Alexandra, Son James). To know S.T. was to know you had someone on your side, and if you ever were blessed to have a life talk from him, you were left with a renewed sense of "You can do it and you won't do it alone". He was known as the Mayor of Emma Dr, the fixer and giver of bicycles, and the true definition of the ice-cream man. A proud Retired Airman, he served in both the Korean and Vietnam War and made it a point to speak to every service member and veteran he crossed paths with. He never knew a stranger and always knew how to get a smile with a joke - even at the most inappropriate times. The world was a better, warmer place with him in it and for that legacy we are forever blessed. S.T. would have just wanted everyone to know he was glad they got to see him!



In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Peninsula SPCA or the Northampton Lions Club via his granddaughter Brandie.



A service to remember and celebrate ST's life, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Fox Hill Road Baptist Church by Pastor Nathan Cecil.



