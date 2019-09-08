|
|
Stanley Burt Travis, 76, of Wakefield, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 4 after an extended illness. A native of Northern Virginia, he moved to Wakefield in 1976 and created his own business.
In his lifetime, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, loved to travel and fly his plane, play golf and spend time with his family. He was known for his sense of humor and fellowship, which will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Gloria and his parents, Charles and Lillian Travis. He is survived by his three children, Sandra Griffin, Stephen Travis and Scott Travis; daughter-in-law Jessica, ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren, and sister, Carol Travis Ranelli.
A private service was held at Wakefield Cemetery, where he was laid to rest. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019