Stanley Barkas Treleaven, 89, of Williamsburg, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born July 1, 1930 in Seattle, WA and raised in Hebburn, England, he was the son of the late Thomas Dingle and Margaret (Barkas) Treleaven.
Survivors include his wife Ann, daughter Margaret Bradby, son Thomas Treleaven, daughter Michelle Johnson (Steven), grandchildren Christopher Treleaven (Tracie), Jaime Sheldon & Jessica Bradby and great-grandchildren Austin, Hayden, Christopher & Olivia Sheldon, Brodie & Sydney Treleaven, and many neices and nephews from England.
A funeral service, to celebrate his life, will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church 4107 Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Visitation from 2pm-4pm, with the funeral Service at 4pm. Pastor, Alan Garbutt will officiate. Interment will be at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, in Suffolk, VA in a private ceremony on Monday. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
