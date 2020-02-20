Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace-Bethel Manor Chapel
1793 First Street
Hampton, VA
Stanley David Huddleston

Stanley David Huddleston Obituary
Stanley David Huddleston, 64, of Yorktown, Va, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Stanley is preceded in rest by his father, Stanley Martin Huddleston. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Phyllis Huddleston of Yorktown, VA; son, Bryce Huddleston of Alexandria, VA; daughter, Rachel Paetz (Timothy) of San Diego, CA; mother, Josephine Huddleston of Logansport, IN; brothers, Stacey and Matthew Huddleston of Logansport, IN; sisters, Patricia Wakefield and Sarah Hofer of Indianapolis, IN, Rhonda O'Keefe of Nicholson, GA, and Michelle Huddleston of Lafayette, IN; grandpups, Coco and Jax; and many other family and friends that will miss him dearly. Stanley was born in Logansport, IN and was a resident of Yorktown, VA for 22 years. He retired after 29 years of service in the U.S. Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant. He also worked at Langley AFB as a Security Force Squadron Chief of Plans and Programs. God created Stan to serve his country, be a good and loving husband, father, son, brother, coworker, and friend. He will be missed for his smile, his sense of humor and his very kind heart. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace-Bethel Manor Chapel, 1793 First Street Hampton, VA 23666. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2020
