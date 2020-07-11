Stanley Howard Scher, age 96, died July 9, 2020, in Midlothian, Virginia.
He was born in Newport News, Virginia, the son of Joseph and Josephine Levy Scher. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Peggy Hassett, and his daughter Kay. He is survived by his beloved wife of 75 years Patricia Bangel Scher, his children Robert Scher (Ann), Josephine Scher Skibinski (Jan), and Edward Scher (Elizabeth), his grandchildren Jon Skibinski (Kerry), Kay Skibinski, Jack Scher, Lane Scher, and his great granddaughter Madelyn Skibinski.
Known as Stan to his friends, he graduated from Virginia Tech in 1943, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He went on in 1970 to earn a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University. Throughout his productive 37-year career at NASA Langley Research Center, Stan made many important contributions to aeronautics. Some of his most notable work includes his research into the factors that cause airplanes to enter uncontrolled spins. He designed aircraft features to inhibit spins and developed control techniques that pilots could use to recover from those dangerous situations. He also contributed to the NASA space program and was granted a patent for a system he conceived for decelerating and recovering rocket boosters.
Stan was also a music lover and musician who played clarinet and saxophone in dance bands in the 1950's and 60's, including one that he led on the Peninsula. He was very sociable and could tell a joke or a story with equal ease, and for many years he and Pat enjoyed entertaining friends at their home in Newport News. He was an active member of Rodef Sholom Temple and served on its board. Stan was an avid golfer until his early nineties. He also enjoyed playing bridge and was a dedicated Virginia Tech sports fan even up to the last months of his life. To his wife, he was a kind and loving husband, and to his children, a gentle, loving, and inspiring father.
Stanley was never happier than when he had all of his family together. He said that his grandchildren and great-granddaughter were a special bonus in his life, and that they brought him much joy.
Burial will be at The Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula (Hebrew Cemetery), 1817 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA. Due to pandemic restrictions, the service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to Rodef Sholom Temple of Newport News (Synagogue Fund) or to the charity of your choice
.