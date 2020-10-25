Stanley "Stan" Ira Glasofer, 72, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born May 19, 1948, in Newport News, Virginia to Seymour and Lillian Karotkin Glasofer. Stan was a member of Rodef Sholom Temple and the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula. He felt very privileged to have been counted among the Rodef Sholom Minyan-aires. He believed very strongly in the constant need to better the world in which we live and therefore he was very proud of his volunteer efforts with the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula, Hillel, his assisting with the religious services at the synagogue, supporting the homeless and the housebound, his participation on various committees and projects of the greater community, with the Wellesley Voting Precinct, his synagogue (especially with the Social Action Committee) and with collecting and distributing needed items to the less fortunate. He loved that he could donate blood on a regular basis, having given more than 45 gallons (364 prints) over the years. Stan was a patriotic American, proud to have served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He enjoyed reading and listening to public radio, learning from the opinions and ideas of others. However, no job or opportunity made him prouder than the ones that earned him the titles of "Dad" and Pop".
Stan is survived by his dear wife of 45 years, Janet Tickler Glasofer; children, Joe Glasofer (Andrea) of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Laura Raabe (Tim) of Newport News; grandchildren, Marley, Sam, and Rachel; sister, Ronnie Margolis; longtime "brothers" Fred Schneider of Midlothian, Virginia, Louis Silverman of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Greg Oberlin of Wroclaw, Poland; as well as extended family and many dear friends. Stan bragged that his only talent was his ability to surround himself with good family and good friends.
A private graveside service will be held at the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula, 1817 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seymour and Lillian Glasofer Education Fund at Rodef Sholom Temple, 401 City Center Blvd., Newport News, VA 23606, to a charity of your choice
or plant trees, literally or metaphorically somewhere.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.