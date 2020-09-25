1/
Stanley Irwin Goldberg
1934 - 2020
Stanley Irwin Goldberg of Newport News, Virginia passed away on September 23, 2020. Above all, a devoted loving father and mentor to his son, Andrew Garfield Goldberg, after the untimely death of his wife and Andrew's mother, at the age of 31, when Andrew was three years old. Stanley, the son of the late Dave and Sara Levy Goldberg, was born on May 13, 1934, in Newport News and attended the College of William and Mary and the University of Virginia. In 1962, he married Marilyn Levin Goldberg, daughter of the late Harry and Esther Levin, in Norfolk, Virginia. Marilyn was the love of his life, and in 1967, Andrew was born.

Stanley's career began with his family business, Bedding Supply Company, and he ultimately became its President. He also was very involved in real estate, both as a Realtor and as an investor, serving as President of Mutual Realty Corp and as Managing Partner of Goldkress Investment Co. He was a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Virginia Association of Realtors, and the Virginia Peninsula Association of Realtors. He was also active in the community, serving as a Trustee of Temple Sinai in Newport News, and the Virginia Elks Lodge Youth Camp.

Stanley was a member of the Marquis Company for 20 years and was recognized and named as one of the Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the World. He was also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force for two years.

Stanley was preceded in death by his brother, Ivan Goldberg, and his nephew, Michael Goldberg, and is survived by another nephew, Stephen Goldberg. Stanley is also survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Levin (Judy) of Norfolk and his sister-in-law, Bobbie Lou Miller (Michael) of Denver, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family has a special appreciation for Bette Aworh, Kate Kayode, Nicole Britt and Anna Marshall, devoted and extraordinary care givers.

Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held. officiated by Rabbi Séverine Sokol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Sinai, 11620 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 25, 2020.
