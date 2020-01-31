Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Stanley R. Forbes, 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was a native of Covington, Va. and had been a peninsula resident for most of his life. Stanley retired as a Commissary Officer from Fort Monroe with over 30 years of service. He loved old country music, dancing and playing bingo.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, A.K. Forbes and Edith H. Forbes; three brothers, Billy, Melvin and David; and three sisters, Audrey, Shirley and Linda. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy; two sons, Timothy, Sr., John and wife, Theresa; four sisters, Phyllis Jackson, Norma Signs, Ruby Meeks and Nancy Edwards; four grandchildren, Brittany, Tiffany, Timothy, Jr. and John, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Victoria and Leila.

The family will receive friends Monday February 3, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Hunt officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 31, 2020
