|
|
Stanley T. Hobday, 91, passed away in Williamsburg, VA on June 20, 2019.
He is preceded in passing by the love of his life, Anna Lou. He is also preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Ruth, Gladus, Katherine and Edna.
He is survived in memory by his nieces, nephews and many loving friends.
He was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard and received a World War II Medal. He was also a Claims Manager in insurance.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 1:00pm at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be private and held on a later date.
In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the .
Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
Published in Daily Press on June 21, 2019