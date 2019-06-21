Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Hobday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley T. Hobday

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley T. Hobday Obituary
Stanley T. Hobday, 91, passed away in Williamsburg, VA on June 20, 2019.

He is preceded in passing by the love of his life, Anna Lou. He is also preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Ruth, Gladus, Katherine and Edna.

He is survived in memory by his nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

He was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard and received a World War II Medal. He was also a Claims Manager in insurance.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 1:00pm at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be private and held on a later date.

In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the .

Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
Published in Daily Press on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now