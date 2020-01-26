|
Dr. Stella Marian Doctor Holmes, wife of the late Benjamin Holmes, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Village of Poquoson Assisted Living facility in Poquoson, Virginia. Stella was born in Hampton County, South Carolina on July 17, 1933 to the late Agnes and Marion Doctor. After going as far as she could in the local schools, Stella matriculated to Columbia, SC under the watchful eyes of her late sister, Daisy Doctor Griffin and the George C. Evans family, to complete high school. After graduating high school, Stella enrolled at Benedict College where she pledged Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and graduated cum laude with a B.A. Degree in 1955. Later, Stella received her Masters degree from the University of Connecticut in 1966 followed by two Doctorate degrees-one in 1979 from Southeastern University and another in 1989 from the University of Sarasoto. Stella had a distinguished 32-year career teaching kindergarten, elementary, middle school and later, high school students. During her career, as a teacher and as a reading specialist, Stella conducted numerous workshops and seminars in the United States and Europe. Her last job was as a teacher/reading consultant for the Connecticut Writing Project at the University of Connecticut. Stella's last project, while in South Carolina, was working on her beloved "String and Shovel Project"-her untiring effort to preserve authentic information about life in Camp Branch. Additionally, she had recently published her book, "With Love from the Low Country", which chronicled special moments from her past. Thank you to all who assisted Stella during her long illness. Stella was preceded in death by 6 sisters and 6 brothers and is survived by her caregiver and nephew David Doctor (Camilla) and a host of nephews, nieces and friends. A tribute to Stella will be held at the homestead in Camp Branch in the spring. She will be laid to rest with her late husband in Beaufort, SC. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family with local arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020