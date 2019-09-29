|
Stephanie, 43, answered her heavenly father's call to come home September 24, 2019. Stephanie was a 1993 graduate of Bethel High School and worked as a Property Manager for Harrison & Lear, Inc. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was preceded in rest by her grandparents, William Haraway, Jr.; Nofoatolu and Poululi Liufau; sister, Kristin Hunter and her great-niece Kristen Sophia Ashihyan. She is survived by her parents, Siaosi and Susan Liufau; Grandmother, Alberta Wagner and daughter, Kelsey Johnson; her soulmate, Jeffrey Tatem; brothers, George (Rena), and Christopher (Ashley) Liufau; nephews, Dylan Clarke, Cameron and Collin Liufau; and nieces, Kristin and Emma Liufau, and Lacey Jones. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3pm to 5pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, at 11am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019