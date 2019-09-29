Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Stephanie Liufau Ledgerwood

Stephanie Liufau Ledgerwood Obituary
Stephanie, 43, answered her heavenly father's call to come home September 24, 2019. Stephanie was a 1993 graduate of Bethel High School and worked as a Property Manager for Harrison & Lear, Inc. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was preceded in rest by her grandparents, William Haraway, Jr.; Nofoatolu and Poululi Liufau; sister, Kristin Hunter and her great-niece Kristen Sophia Ashihyan. She is survived by her parents, Siaosi and Susan Liufau; Grandmother, Alberta Wagner and daughter, Kelsey Johnson; her soulmate, Jeffrey Tatem; brothers, George (Rena), and Christopher (Ashley) Liufau; nephews, Dylan Clarke, Cameron and Collin Liufau; and nieces, Kristin and Emma Liufau, and Lacey Jones. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3pm to 5pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, at 11am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 29, 2019
