Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
Stephanie Marie Taylor Obituary
Stephanie Marie Taylor departed this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Her life's journey began on February 14, 1973, the daughter of Barbara Tyler Taylor and the late Stanford Taylor. A celebration of her life will be held 12:00 noon on Friday, June 7, 2019, in New Zion Baptist Church. Ms. Taylor may be viewed only in the church on Friday beginning at 10:00 a.m., until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on June 7, 2019
