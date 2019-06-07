|
|
Stephanie Marie Taylor departed this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Her life's journey began on February 14, 1973, the daughter of Barbara Tyler Taylor and the late Stanford Taylor. A celebration of her life will be held 12:00 noon on Friday, June 7, 2019, in New Zion Baptist Church. Ms. Taylor may be viewed only in the church on Friday beginning at 10:00 a.m., until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on June 7, 2019