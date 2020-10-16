1/1
Stephanie Y. O'Guinn
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Stephanie Y. O'Gunn, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away suddenly at the age of 55 years. Stephanie will be dearly missed and forever remembered by her husband, Sheldon O'Guinn, daughter Brittany O'Guinn, four grandchildren, J'Kobi, Jeilani, Jeleia and J'Kane Zacharias. Stephanie will also be forever remembered by Maternal grandmother Dorothy M. Woodson of Williamsburg, VA, sisters Sherri Comfort (Steven) of Simi Valley CA, Kathy Price-Ward (Anthony) of Portsmouth, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and other family and friends.

Viewing for Mrs. O'Guinn will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 am, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Immanuel Fellowship Church, 5862 Orcutt Avenue, Newport News, Virginia 23605.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Fellowship Church
October 15, 2020
Stephanie was an amazing woman!
Sonya Henderson
