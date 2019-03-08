Stephen Christian Lynch, of Williamsburg Virginia, age 49, died unexpectantly March 1, 2019. Stephen was born in Gloucester Point Virginia and was a graduate of Gloucester High School. Stephen graduated from the College of William & Mary with a B.A. Degree and worked for several years for Colonial Williamsburg. He subsequently graduated from ECPI with a Computer Systems Programmer certificate and Riverside College of Health Careers with AAS degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant and worked for Riverside Health System. Stephen is survived by his parents Maurice (Mo) and Virginia (Gin) Lynch and his sister Anne and brother-in-law and good friend David (Hersh) Smith (Williamsburg, VA), aunts Janet Boyd (Richmond VA) and CDR USN (Ret) Anne (Nancy) Bunch (Mac) of Ramrod Key FL, Uncles Frank Lynch (Kathy) of Sanibel FL and Foxboro MA, Patrick Lynch (Karen) of East Bridgewater MA and Daniel Lynch (Toni) of Fort Myers FL, as well as, many cousins and their children. He was particularly close to his cousin Nora Lynch of Reston VA. Stephen enjoyed the outdoors hiking, kayaking and walking his dog Beatrice. He especially enjoyed his annual trip west to hike and camp in the mountains with his classmates from William & Mary. The family will receive friends Monday, March 18, 2019, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point.In lieu of flowers , it is suggested that those who wish to memorialize Stephen do so with a gift to the College of William & Mary for student support, or the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road Hampton, VA 23668, www.animalaidsociety.org/donateArrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary