1/1
Stephen D. White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen D. White, 46, a lifetime resident of Newport News, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020 after a long illness. Stephen was born November 13, 1973. He graduated from Menchville High School in 1992 and Campbell University in 1996 with a business degree. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry White, and is survived by his mother, Peggy White, brother Mark White (Victoria), sister Ann Rasmussen (Terence), several nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.

Stephen met each of life's challenges with courage and perseverance. He always kept in tact his salty sense of humor and enjoyed laughing with his family.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Randy Shepley, Pastor of First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Aunt Neola and Patti are so saddened by the loss of our dear family member Stephen! Our thoughts and prayers are with the White Famiky at this time! Love and deepest sympathy!
Patricia
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved