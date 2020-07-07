Stephen D. White, 46, a lifetime resident of Newport News, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020 after a long illness. Stephen was born November 13, 1973. He graduated from Menchville High School in 1992 and Campbell University in 1996 with a business degree. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry White, and is survived by his mother, Peggy White, brother Mark White (Victoria), sister Ann Rasmussen (Terence), several nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.Stephen met each of life's challenges with courage and perseverance. He always kept in tact his salty sense of humor and enjoyed laughing with his family.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, officiated by Randy Shepley, Pastor of First Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.