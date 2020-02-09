Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Jefferson Park
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen E. Shepherd


1943 - 2020
Stephen E. Shepherd Obituary
Stephen Earl Shepherd was born July 16th, 1943 in Newport News, VA and transitioned on February 4th 2020. Steve was educated in Newport News Public Schools. He joined the United States Marine Corps December 1963. He was a Vietnam Veteran and honorably discharged in 1968. He worked for Casey Chevrolet, and later worked as a high voltage electrician at VEPCO, Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base where he retired. In 1969, Steve married the love of his life, Joyce Howerton. He loved traveling and visited Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and several Caribbean Islands. Steve is survived by his wife; Joyce, daughters; LaWanda Shepherd of Newport News, VA and Sylvia Shepherd of Carrollton, VA, grandson; Brandon (Clarissa) and great granddaughter Sage of Killeen, TX, brothers; Robert Shepherd (Barbara), Maury, NC and Thomas Shepherd (Mary), Newport News, VA; six sisters-in-law; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Fannie Shepherd and sisters; Sallie, Daisy Lee, and Tessie. Services are entrusted to Cooke Brothers Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Sunday, February 9th from 9AM-3PM. Funeral will take place on Monday, February 10th 11AM at First Baptist Church Jefferson Park in Newport News, VA. Burial will be held at the Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -