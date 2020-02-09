|
Stephen Earl Shepherd was born July 16th, 1943 in Newport News, VA and transitioned on February 4th 2020. Steve was educated in Newport News Public Schools. He joined the United States Marine Corps December 1963. He was a Vietnam Veteran and honorably discharged in 1968. He worked for Casey Chevrolet, and later worked as a high voltage electrician at VEPCO, Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base where he retired. In 1969, Steve married the love of his life, Joyce Howerton. He loved traveling and visited Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and several Caribbean Islands. Steve is survived by his wife; Joyce, daughters; LaWanda Shepherd of Newport News, VA and Sylvia Shepherd of Carrollton, VA, grandson; Brandon (Clarissa) and great granddaughter Sage of Killeen, TX, brothers; Robert Shepherd (Barbara), Maury, NC and Thomas Shepherd (Mary), Newport News, VA; six sisters-in-law; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Fannie Shepherd and sisters; Sallie, Daisy Lee, and Tessie. Services are entrusted to Cooke Brothers Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Sunday, February 9th from 9AM-3PM. Funeral will take place on Monday, February 10th 11AM at First Baptist Church Jefferson Park in Newport News, VA. Burial will be held at the Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020