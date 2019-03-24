Services Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757) 595-4424 Resources More Obituaries for Stephen DeMuth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Herbert DeMuth Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stephen Herbert DeMuth, Sr., passed away after a long battle with cancer on March 19, 2019, with his wife, Ilene, by his side. Steve was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on January 9, 1942 to Herbert and Orleta Demuth. He was raised in Medina, Ohio and graduated from Capital University in Columbus with a degree in Biology. In 1965, he married Dianne Scheffler, whom he met in college, and spent 35 wonderful years with her until she passed in 2000. They were the proud parents of two children, Christine and Stephen, Jr. Upon college graduation, Steve accepted his commission as a second lieutenant in the Air Force. He was an F-4 Phantom pilot in Vietnam where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and later flew F-15s out of Langley AFB. As a fighter pilot, calling his F-15 cockpit his "office," he was awarded several other medals including Air Medal with eleven oak leaf clusters and Vietnam Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters. During his service time, he traveled to/or was stationed around the world, including England, South Korea, Libya, Greece, Italy, and Oman. He also served as a squadron commander at Shaw AFB in South Carolina. He retired as Lt. Colonel in 1986. In retirement, Steve followed his passion, teaching others as a private tutor in math and science while also working in Library Sciences for Newport News Schools, helping to shape young minds and futures for the better. He was a Renaissance man and enjoyed expanding his considerable knowledge by avidly reading math and science books, biographies of our country's leaders, and later exploring the simple fun of crime dramas. Steve also had a talent for writing poetry and documenting through drawings and statistics the beauty of nature. He was a talented musician, playing several instruments and working with the York River Orchestra, the Shipyard Band, many theatre and church bands, among others, playing trumpet, his instrument of choice since childhood. In 2002, Steve married Ilene and became a father to her daughter, Whitney. Sharing their love of travel and adventure, Steve and Ilene visited several foreign countries and explored the beauty of Virginia and other states. He will be dearly missed and was loved unconditionally by his friends and family. Steve is survived by his wife, Ilene; daughter, Christine Pilger (Scott) and grandchildren, Brandon and Ashley; son, Steve, Jr. (Susan Brown); daughter Whitney Stacy (John); brother, Bob (Janice) and nephew Michael; and his sister, Phyllis Movius (Jim). Chris: I remember watching the Road Runner and Wiley E Coyote cartoons with my dad on Saturday morning as a child, watching my first NASCAR race on TV with him, seeing my dad dress up like a scarecrow on Halloween and scaring the adults who thought they were not scared of anything. He designed and made my costume for my third-grade play. I had the best costume in the whole cast! Knowing my dad's absolute love of the one subject that makes me crazy, Math, and having to ask him for help when I didn't understand topics for homework. Sometimes those tutor sessions were rough; just not my cup of tea. He liked to solve problems for fun. Dad was meticulous in everything he did. From his military career to making an eight-year-old's costumes, he took pride in his work. I loved that pride and dedication about him. Steve: What I really admired about my dad was he didn't like to talk about himself. You'd never know all the interesting things he'd done. He didn't talk badly about others and he didn't want to hear others do so either. It didn't make him feel better to tear people down. Respect and dignity were critical. I never heard or saw him treat someone differently because of who they were. He always tried to see the positive side of life even when things weren't going so well. He liked being helpful to others. Always true to his word. He was very creative artistically and mechanically. I was always awed by it. I didn't inherit that part. He was happy doing his own thing even if it was different. He encouraged me not to do things just because others did. He didn't push his beliefs or preferences on me. He let me be my own person. He encouraged me not to covet things, especially other people's things. Growing up, I always wanted to be like him. As I got older, I realized that he was the perfect role model. I was very lucky to have such a great dad. I wish I could be more like him. Bob: Steve was a role model par excellence. As a Boy Scout, he earned his Eagle Scout badge and was always prepared. As an Air Force officer, he attained the grade of Lieutenant Colonel and served as a fighter pilot and squadron commander: ever ready to expect the unexpected. As an educator, he passed on this trait to all of his math students. As a brother, he readily stood by (and in front of) his brother and sister in ways that can be neither explained nor repaid. Always ready to learn, in 2018, he chased trains across the state of Nebraska trying to figure out horsepower to tonnage ratios. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any contributions and donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019