Stephen Kerry Riddle, beloved brother, and uncle left our world and found eternal rest in the arms of his Savior on July 13, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1942, to Hershel E. and Nora Marie Riddle in Bristol, TN. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Newport News, VA where he was a lifelong resident. Steve is a graduate of Lenoir College in NC and moved back to the Peninsula in 1973 to become a nuclear power designer for Newport News Shipbuilding. He spent the last decade of his working career as the head chef at the Italian Village in Busch Gardens, a career he described as "doing what I love most: feeding people good food and having good fun."
Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Judith Merle DeGraaf, and they are now reunited in love and the Lord. Steve and Judy were faithful members of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Yorktown. He is survived by his lifelong best friend and brother, Michael Riddle, and his wife Susan. Steve and Judy had no children, but they fiercely loved their six nieces and nephews: Blair Thomas Riddle, Meredith Virginia Lee Riddle, Sarah Elisabeth Riddle, Rebecca De Graaf, Susan De Graaf, and Larry De Graaf.
A private service is pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601 (https://peninsulaspca.org/
) or Calvin University, 3201 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (https://calvin.edu/
).
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.