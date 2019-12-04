|
Stephen Lowther, age 65, passed away on November 25, 2019 at his home in Hampton, Virginia. He was born on June 22, 1954. Stephen was educated in Newport News, VA and graduated from Homer L. Ferguson High School. He retired from the US Army in 1992.
He is survived by wife, Sharon, son, Stephen S. Lowther, daughters, Nicole Lowther and Shanice Lowther and 11 siblings; Betty Highsmith, Barbara Adams, George Lowther, Jr., Rosa Diana Shelton, Elnora Butler, Alexander Lowther, Janet Brown, Vera Wright, Christopher Lowther, Jerry Lowther, and Karen Lowther; Three grandchildren, Ciara Mitchell, Triston Alford, and Zion Harden.
Viewing will be Friday, December 6 from 12-5 pm at C. C. Carter, Funeral Home. Funeral will be at New Grafton Baptist Church, 4401 Chestnut Ave., N.N., VA on December 7 at 12 pm.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019