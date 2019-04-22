|
Archdale - Stephen Rick Saunders, age 70, of Archdale, North Carolina passed away on Monday December 10, 2018. Stephen was born October 21, 1948 in North Carolina to Anna Mae Saunders and William Saunders. A member of the Newport News, VA police department for 8 years, Stephen was also the past president for the State of Virginia for the Fraternal Order of the Police. He worked for the federal government for over 30 years and served in the United States Army for 3 years during the Vietnam War. Stephen was a member of the North Hampton Church of Christ. Stephen is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Stallings; daughter Robin Saunders Thomas; son-in-law Mark Thomas; daughter Jennifer Saunders Manry; son-in-law Brad Manry; step-daughter Melissa Howerton; and step-son Chris Stallings. Stephen was preceded in death by; father William Saunders and mother Anna Mae Saunders. Stephen will be inurned in Newport News, VA at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SechrestFunerals.net for the Saunders family.
