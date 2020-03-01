Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denbigh Presbyterian Church
302 Denbigh Blvd
Newport News, VA 23608
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Denbigh United Presbyterian Church
302 Denbigh Boulevard
Newport News, VA
View Map

Stephen Sheriff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Sheriff Obituary
Stephen Sheriff, 77, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at home. He was a wonderful man with an amazing store of knowledge. He grew up in Hampton at what he called "49", the only child of Eric and Virginia Sheriff. A Hampton High graduate, he attended Old Dominion University where he studied chemistry. He spent time in the Army where he was a dog handler; he worked for Proctor and Gamble and he also worked many years in the alcoholic beverage industry. He moved from Maryland to Virginia to care for his parents. He loved his Chesapeake Bay Retrievers; he rescued 13 of them. He was a dedicated gardner and cultivated fig trees, blueberry bushes, and blackberry vines. He was an avid reader and was Chairman of the Yorktown Library Board of Trustees for ten years. He was never too busy to help anyone or to stop and chat. Steve is survived by many family and friends and his dog Linus. A memorial officiated by the Rev. Deborah Dail is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Denbigh United Presbyterian Church, 302 Denbigh Boulevard, Newport News, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -