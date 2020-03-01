|
Stephen Sheriff, 77, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at home. He was a wonderful man with an amazing store of knowledge. He grew up in Hampton at what he called "49", the only child of Eric and Virginia Sheriff. A Hampton High graduate, he attended Old Dominion University where he studied chemistry. He spent time in the Army where he was a dog handler; he worked for Proctor and Gamble and he also worked many years in the alcoholic beverage industry. He moved from Maryland to Virginia to care for his parents. He loved his Chesapeake Bay Retrievers; he rescued 13 of them. He was a dedicated gardner and cultivated fig trees, blueberry bushes, and blackberry vines. He was an avid reader and was Chairman of the Yorktown Library Board of Trustees for ten years. He was never too busy to help anyone or to stop and chat. Steve is survived by many family and friends and his dog Linus. A memorial officiated by the Rev. Deborah Dail is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Denbigh United Presbyterian Church, 302 Denbigh Boulevard, Newport News, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020