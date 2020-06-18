Stephen W. Brownley
Stephen Wythe Brownley, age 80, passed Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He served in the U. S. Air Force, was an electronic technician for Yorktown Naval Weapons Station and retired at Coastal System Station, Panama City, FL. He loved to play the guitar in the Swinging Strings band and with the Rhythm band at the nursing home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Leona Brownley. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Violet Brownley; daughter, Katrina Ottinger (Jason); loving granddaughter, Haven and his brother, Gary Wayne Brownley. Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Paul Annex, Susan, VA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mathews Rescue Squad, or to St. Paul Cemetery. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster- Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, VA assisted the family. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, social distancing and appropriate face covering. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Annex
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
So sorry to learn of Steve's passing. We were guitar playing friends for many years, along with Steve's brother, Gary. Have shared many good times with Steve and Violet, at Diggs Wharf Lane and Kitty Hawk, NC. Rest in peace, old friend. You will be missed.
Bill Brown
Friend
