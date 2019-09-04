|
Stephen Wayne Barnes of Hampton, VA spent his last evening, August 29, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family at the Hampton VA Medical Center Palliative Care Pavilion. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, William Wesley and Vivian Neal Barnes, his brother Neal Barnes, uncle James Shelton Barnes, and parents-in-law H. Frederick and Dorothy Trammell. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mildred, one daughter, Ellen, and her husband Constantinos Velissarios, and two granddaughters, Styliana and Kaliope of Hampton; brother Dr. Donald Barnes and wife Margaret of Greenville, NC, and sister-in-law Linda Williams of Lynchburg, VA. Additionally, he is survived by his nieces Sarah Adams, husband Todd of Winterville, NC, and Laura Brooks of Lynchburg, VA; his nephews, Dr. Robert Barnes and wife Jessica of Auburn, AL, Wesley Barnes and wife Alisha of Tokyo, Japan, and his great nieces and nephews Jacqui, Carson, and Wesley Anne Barnes, Emma and Sam Adams, and Sophie Brooks, along with many cousins throughout Virginia.
Steve was born on February 22, 1949 in Norfolk, VA and grew up in Portsmouth, VA. He attended Cradock High School, where he played baseball and was active in his church. He continued his education at Louisburg College, and left to serve his country in the United States Air Force. He served in combat during the Vietnam War at Phu Cat Air Base, where he earned medals for service and marksmanship. He was a disabled veteran, due to a series of health challenges related to Agent Orange exposure. Upon completion of his military service, he graduated from Christopher Newport College and earned a graduate degree from Old Dominion University. He also pursued graduate professional studies at the Gesell Institute at Yale University and the University of Virginia. He was employed as an educator with Newport News Public Schools until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of Hampton Baptist Church and served in various capacities throughout the years as a deacon, youth leader, Sunday school teacher, and committee member. Steve coached Little League baseball, volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club, served on the Newport News Reading Council, and was treasurer of the George Wythe Pool/Recreation Association. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his church, his family, The New York Yankees, and cars. In keeping with his generous spirit and caring nature, in death his giving continues through organ and tissue donation.
A private family viewing was held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hampton Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Dr. Chester Brown, Pastor Emeritus. A reception for family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall. A date for interment at Arlington National Cemetery is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Capital Campaign or Music Ministry of Hampton Baptist Church, not-for-profits Peninsula Pastoral Counseling Center and Operation Smile, or any Vietnam Veterans organization. The family would like to acknowledge Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Coliseum Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center, Riverside Rehabilitation Center-Hampton, Encompass Home Health, and the Hampton VA Medical Center Palliative Care Pavilion, for their care and support throughout the years.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019