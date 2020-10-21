Yorktown, Va. – Steven Copeland Rowe, 56, passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020 due to complication of Covid 19.



Steven was a native and lifelong resident of the peninsula living in Poquoson and Yorktown. He graduated from York High School Class of 1982. After high school he went to work for Gibbs and Cox Marine for over 30 years until his illness. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Steven loved to collect coins and toy soldiers.



He was preceded in death by his father John Copeland Rowe, Jr. and his step father George Teagle, and is survived by his special aunt Betsy Rowe, and his mother Nellie F. Teagle, a brother Bryant Teagle and his wife Jacqueline, and his nephew Kyle and his special companion Molly Bay.



The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in Amory Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday October 23, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Seaford, Va. Mask and social distancing will be required to be worn at all times during the visitation and Funeral.



Memorials may be made to the SPCA, J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23601.



