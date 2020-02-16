Home

Steven Daniel "Danny" Moses

Steven Daniel "Danny" Moses Obituary
Steven Daniel "Danny" Moses, 62, passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Al Moses; and his girlfriend, Judy Lester. He is survived by his mother, Lil Moses; sister, Sherry Summers (Mike); niece, Kristin Roach (Justin); nephews, Kevin Summers; and Brian Summers (Amanda); and special cousin, Doris Babcock (Mike). Danny was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, and he was employed by Newport News Shipbuilding for 40 years. He graduated from Warwick High School and Virginia Tech. He was a fan of the San Francisco 49'ers, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Cubs, and the Hokies. Danny's kindness was evident by his generous sharing with others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020
