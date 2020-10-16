Steven Edward Schaff, 61, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Marietta, GA. Steven was born in Newport News, Virginia but was a resident of Georgia for the past 43 years. He graduated from Kecoughtan High School in the class of 1978 and also attended Dekalb Technical School in Georgia. He worked as a PCB Layout Engineer at Trenton Systems in Lawrenceville, GA for 6 years. Steven was a member of the Prince of Peace Church in Braselton, GA and enjoyed fishing, boating, and riding his horse, Christine. He is preceded in rest by his father, Edward J. Schaff; and his brother, Michael J. Schaff. Steven is survived by his mother, Susan M. Schaff of Hampton, VA; brother, William "Bill" Schaff (Sheila) of Rescue, VA; sisters, Donna Schaff of Marietta, GA and Nancy Schaff of Atlanta, GA; and nephew, Billy Schaff of Suffolk, VA. A Funeral Service will be held at 12noon on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 512 Buckroe Ave, Hampton, VA 23664. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence with the family.