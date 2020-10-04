1/1
Steven J. Reandeau
Colonel Reandeau passed away on Thursday, October 1, after his long battle with cancer.He was born on October 15, 1953 in the town of Tupper Lake, NY to Leonard and Reta Reandeau. After graduating from Buffalo state College, he joined the United states Air Force, retiring after 30 years of service.Steven Reandeau is survived by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis, his children Steven Reandeau Jr. and Nicole (Brent) Stoufer and grandchildren Haley and Elizabeth Stoufer and Isabella and Vincent Reandeau. He is also survived by two sisters Lois (Bill) Parmelee and LeeAnne Reandeau along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.The viewing will be held at Amory funeral home on Wednesday, October 7 from 6-8 pm. A service will be held on Thursday, October 8 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. He was a great boss and friend and he will be greatly missed.
david Lannom
Coworker
October 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Steve and I worked together for the past 10 years and played golf together for several years before. He’ll be greatly missed.
Don Perkins
Coworker
