Colonel Reandeau passed away on Thursday, October 1, after his long battle with cancer.He was born on October 15, 1953 in the town of Tupper Lake, NY to Leonard and Reta Reandeau. After graduating from Buffalo state College, he joined the United states Air Force, retiring after 30 years of service.Steven Reandeau is survived by his wife of 44 years, Phyllis, his children Steven Reandeau Jr. and Nicole (Brent) Stoufer and grandchildren Haley and Elizabeth Stoufer and Isabella and Vincent Reandeau. He is also survived by two sisters Lois (Bill) Parmelee and LeeAnne Reandeau along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.The viewing will be held at Amory funeral home on Wednesday, October 7 from 6-8 pm. A service will be held on Thursday, October 8 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.



