Steven Joseph "Joe" Levin
24. Joe was born and raised in Virginia Beach. He had a love of learning and adventure. Joe earned his black belt in Taekwondo at age 6. He was a member of the National Championship social studies team at Kemps Landing Magnate school and received the Johns Hopkins state award for high honors in Mathematics and Verbal talent. Joe was an expert skier and raced for the Wintergreen ski team. He was a certified scuba instructor with several special certifications. He participated in many Dive for a Cure fundraisers. Joe was a petty officer in the USN sea cadets and received his EOD device at Fort Story. He served the community teaching computer skills to veterans at Vets House in Virginia Beach. Joe received his GED after finishing tenth grade and became a certified paramedic. He served as the youngest member of the board authoring the National EMT Certification Exam. Joe attended VCU as a premed student, made the Deans list and studied in China. He served with FEMA in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Joe loved riding his Harley.

He is survived by his parents, Laurence and Janice, brother Robert, grandmother Mary, and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial will be held at a later date.

We love and miss you Joe.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
