STEVEN LEE BUDMAN
Steven Lee Budman, 68, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born in Amityville, NY to the late Albert and Claire Budman. He moved to Newport News, VA in 1962 and graduated from Warwick High School in 1969 and The College of William and Mary in 1973, with a degree in Political Science. He lived in El Segundo, CA for 30 years before returning to Newport News in 2005 to be close to family due to health issues.

He is survived by his loving sister, Michele and wonderful brother-in-law, Larry Linn of Yorktown, VA. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Jane, Gwen, Gisele, Nicki, Maxine and Christy for the devoted care and love they provided to him during the past two years and to his special friends of 40 years, Chris and Janet Long. He was also deeply cared for by the staff of InnovAge PACE and looked forward to their visits. In particular, a special thank you to Dr. Paul E. Evans, III during these past three weeks.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by Rabbi Severine Sokol of Temple Sinai. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Sinai Endowment Fund, 11620 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
