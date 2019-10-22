|
|
Steven Lyle Simpson, 66 of Newport News passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 peacefully in the home he grew up in, held in the arms of his only daughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Lee Simpson, his "Sweetie", and his grandson, Ryan Maverick, his "Big Boy". They shared a very special bond and he loved them both with all of his heart for all of his days. He was the adored only child of mother and father George and Shirley Simpson who precede him in death.
Steve retired in 2017 from the Newport News Shipbuilding as a Master Shipbuilder with 47 years of dedication. He was a very skilled craftsman, had a love for classic muscle cars and an amazing guitarist who played in many popular local bands, most recently Freesilver. Steve will always be remembered as a loving son, wonderful father, and proud grandfather. A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park at 3pm on Thursday October 24th and all arrangements are being handled through Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2019