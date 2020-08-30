1/1
STEVEN MICHAEL POST
Steve M. Post, 56, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Steve was born in Newport News, VA and was a graduate of Menchville High School. He made his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC for most of his life where he was a member of several bands. Music was his passion. He was loved by many as a bartender in several Nags Head cafes. He was self- employed as a cable installer. He was a member of the PPI, Pheasants Pluckers International. Steve's legacy will be his empathy and compassion he had for others; he was a caretaker to many.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Joan and Avery Thomas; his father, James S. Post, Jr. and his aunt, Ann W. Goodall. He is survived by his brothers, James "Jimmy" Post and Scott Post and his wife, Susan; his aunt, Nancy Heinbach; his nieces and nephews, that he called his own, Shannon, Selden, Scotty and Joanna; cousins, Annette Bene and her husband, Steve, and George Alie and uncle, Ray Alie ; many extended family and so many lifelong friends whom he cherished.

We will Celebrate Steve's life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of Weymouth Funeral Home. Casual attire is requested. Masks will be required as well as social distancing. There will also be a music tribute to Steve at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Outer Banks Brewing Station, Kill Devil Hills, NC. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
03:00 PM
Outer Banks Brewing Station
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
It's been many years since we were at Menchville together then working together at the Inn Place......God bless you, Steve.
Margrit Frazier
Friend
August 28, 2020
Steve was and always will be a great friend and adopted family member. Our entire family is grateful to know him. He is greatly loved and missed.

Gary, Lynette and family
Lynette Cook
Friend
August 28, 2020
Sure gonna miss you Post.
Kelly
Friend
August 28, 2020
Sure gonna miss you Post ❤
Kelly Bergenstock
Friend
