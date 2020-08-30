Steve M. Post, 56, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Steve was born in Newport News, VA and was a graduate of Menchville High School. He made his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC for most of his life where he was a member of several bands. Music was his passion. He was loved by many as a bartender in several Nags Head cafes. He was self- employed as a cable installer. He was a member of the PPI, Pheasants Pluckers International. Steve's legacy will be his empathy and compassion he had for others; he was a caretaker to many.



Steve was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Joan and Avery Thomas; his father, James S. Post, Jr. and his aunt, Ann W. Goodall. He is survived by his brothers, James "Jimmy" Post and Scott Post and his wife, Susan; his aunt, Nancy Heinbach; his nieces and nephews, that he called his own, Shannon, Selden, Scotty and Joanna; cousins, Annette Bene and her husband, Steve, and George Alie and uncle, Ray Alie ; many extended family and so many lifelong friends whom he cherished.



We will Celebrate Steve's life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of Weymouth Funeral Home. Casual attire is requested. Masks will be required as well as social distancing. There will also be a music tribute to Steve at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Outer Banks Brewing Station, Kill Devil Hills, NC. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store