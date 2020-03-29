|
|
Mr. Steven T. Oliver "The Big O" passed away in his home on March 25, 2020 at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred T. Oliver and Lois D. Oliver and a brother, Glenn E. Oliver.
Steve retired from the Newport News Shipyard in 2017 after working 43 years; he was an avid race car fan with Dale Earnhardt, Sr being his favorite driver.
Steve will be greatly missed by his sister, Frances Hughes and husband, Steve, Nancy Jones and husband, Guy, Janice Ward and husband, Roger and his brother, David Oliver and wife, Cindy.
A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020