|
|
Storal Willis 92, passed Thursday August 15th after brief illness. Served in Navy and Army during World War 2, Korean and Vietnam War. Retired Ft Monroe as MSG E8.Member of World Life Ministries and Church of God of Prophecy. Married 66 years to late wife Henrietta. His kindness and giving touch everyone he knew or just met. Remembered as greatest Father and Grandfather, he'll be missed so much. Surviving are his daughters Lana Norton, husband Sede, Shirley Joyner, husband David, Debbie Herris, husband John. Grandchildren Steve, Jennifer, Jerrad, Jacob, Kyle, and Kelly. 11 Great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11am to 11:30 am Wednesday August 21st at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA 23832, where services will be be held at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at 2:00pm at the Virginia Veterans cemetery in Amelia.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019