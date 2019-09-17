|
|
Stuart Woodward Atkinson died Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Newport News following several years of declining health. A lifelong resident of Newport News, he was born in Warwick County on April 9, 1934, the son of Benjamin F. and Dorothy Langslow Atkinson. He grew up in Hilton Village, attending Hilton Elementary school and graduating from Warwick High School in 1952. He was an active athlete in high school, playing varsity basketball and tennis. He then attended Washington and Lee University, where he was a proud member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and played varsity basketball and tennis. Stuart made many close friends in college, and maintained strong ties to his fraternity brothers until the end of his life. Following graduation from Washington and Lee in 1956, he served his country in the United States Army for three years, earning the rank of First Lieutenant. He spent much of that time stationed in Paris, where he developed a great love of French food, wine and culture. He visited France on many subsequent trips, and in his later years would often charm his caregivers by speaking French. After his Army service, he attended the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond, graduating in 1962. Respected by his professors and peers, he served as president of the Student Bar Association, and was elected to the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society among other honors that he received. He practiced law in Newport News for many years, in several small firms and as a sole practitioner. Although he handled a variety of work, much of his practice involved real estate. He enjoyed meeting new people at real estate closings and visiting with old friends at the various courthouses in the area. He was also known to counsel those he represented on criminal charges or in domestic matters, imparting advice in the hope that they might make better decisions and turn their lives around. A kind, generous man, Stuart was always happy to make new friends and never said an unkind word about anyone. He always seemed to know someone anywhere he went, and it was not uncommon for people to come up to him in restaurants to say hello and thank him for some act of kindness. Stuart was an avid traveler who was always open to new experiences, and he enjoyed meeting new friends wherever he went. He continued to play sports until late in life, winning many a tennis championship and making new friends along the way. He was always happy to shoot a few baskets anytime he could find a basketball court and ball, often taking time to teach young men (and women) the game he loved so well. Family was very important to him, and he raised two sons after his first marriage ended while continuing to maintain a busy law practice - always taking time to drive carpool when needed and to be there for his children.
He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Jean Atkinson, of Newport News; and his son, David Atkinson, daughter-in-law, Amy Atkinson, and granddaughters, Eleanor and Lucy Atkinson; all of Atlanta, Georgia. He was predeceased by his son, John Stuart Atkinson. All services will be private. The family will host a celebration of his life at a later date, and will invite friends and colleagues The family wish to thank all of those who helped care for Stuart in the last years of his life, including the administrators and staff of Mennowood Retirement Community and The Newport.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 17, 2019