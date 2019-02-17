Yorktown, Va. - Sue Blanks Weilmuenster died peacefully on February 12, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1943, in Henderson, NC, to the late Colonel Richard Page Blanks, USA, Retired and Myrtle Crocker Blanks. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth James; her son, Matthew Niels; sister, Phyllis Blanks Humphrey; brother, R. Steve Blanks (Rachel); grandchildren, Paige and Grace; and her best friend and co-conspirator, Linda Laity Hite, plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A true Army brat, she lived in numerous places as her father's Army career advanced, finally landing in Williamsburg. She graduated from James Blair High School and The College of William and Mary with a BA in English. She later returned to William and Mary to earn certification as a school librarian.Sue had three passions in life: education, books and her grandchildren. A truly dedicated teacher, she taught English eleven years at Kecoughtan High School and completed her thirty-year teaching career at York High School, the last five years as the school librarian. Sue loved books. She was never without a book, and later a Kindle, to read. One of her great joys as a librarian was researching and selecting new books for the York High School library. After retirement, she continued to teach Sunday School and Bible study. She steadfastly adhered to the principal of spoiling her grandchildren and avidly followed their activities and development. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church followed by a reception at the Edgehill Community Clubhouse, 700 Cockletown Rd, Yorktown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church, 204 Cook Rd., Yorktown, VA 23690. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary