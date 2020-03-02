|
|
Sue Gray Norton Al-Salam was born March 31st, 1921 to Harold Frederick Norton and Bertie Merritt Norton in Newport News, Virginia. She died at age 98 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She had lived with her daughter Selma Al-Salam since 2009. She graduated from Wellesley College in 1942 with a major in Chemistry and later received Masters degrees in Physics and Mathematics from the University of California Berkeley (1948) and William and Mary College (1966), respectively. She taught at the University of Baghdad in Iraq during the 1950s. She taught Physics, Astronomy, and Math at Christopher Newport College from 1967 to 1986. After retirement, she was an active member of the Peninsula Bird Club, Ham Radio Club (N4OAX), and Astronomy Club. She volunteered regularly at the Living Museum, for 55-Alive, and Tax-Prep.
Sue Gray survived her older sisters, Mary Maxwell West and Ruth Ireland. She is survived by her two sons, Nabeel Al-Salam and Ramsey Al-Salam; two daughters, Leila Campbell and Selma Al-Salam; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She will be buried at 11:00am on 3/3/2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery at 2700 Parish Ave. Newport News, VA 23607. Any who wish to gather and meet the family there are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Alzheimer Foundation might be made.
She was a mother, naturalist and scientist. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com for a full obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 2, 2020