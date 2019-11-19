Home

Sumiko N. Zalameda, age 86, born Fukuoka-ken, Japan, resided in Newport News VA over 40 years and became a US citizen in 1996. Married to the late US Navy Senior Chief and Vietnam veteran Zosimo R. Zalameda of the Calapan Philipines. Survived by Roy N. Zalameda Hampton, VA, Bob Zalameda Los Angeles, CA, Joseph N. Zalameda Poquoson, VA (wife Anita) and grandchildren Joseph G. Zalameda and Christine G. Zalameda. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery Suffolk, Va. "For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved" Romans 10:13.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 19, 2019
