Reverend Sun Kyu Yu, 95, peacefully passed away in his home on December 30th, 2019. That week he enjoyed spending time with his family over the Christmas holiday including children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the Peninsula Korean Baptist Church congregation.
Rev. Yu always had a passion for sharing the gospel and in June of 1947 began his ministry while studying at Central Seminary in South Korea. He also studied English at Kookjae University. In October of 1950 he joined The United States Air Force Technical Analysis Group and The Joint Advisory Commission during the Korean War.
On May 25th 1951, he married Hyung Suk Kang who he met while working together on her family's farm. While in South Korea he served as a school counselor, taught at a local high school, directed Sunday school at Youngnak Presbyterian Church, and was a leader for Boy Scouts. In 1970, he earned a Masters of Education from Yonsei University in South Korea.
In 1971, he moved to the United States and attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina where he earned a Masters of Divinity. After graduation, he worked as a youth director for the YMCA and as a social worker for Hopesville Ranch in Dutton, Virginia.
In 1974, Rev. Yu founded Peninsula Korean Baptist Church in Newport News, Virginia and in 1975 founded Tidewater Korean Baptist Church in Virginia Beach. In 1990, he completed a Doctorate of Ministry from Luther Rice College and Seminary. After retirement he served for 10 years as the Regional Coordinator for the Baptist General Association of Virginia. He then continued to serve at Peninsula Korean Baptist Church as pastor emeritus until his passing.
Anyone who met him would know that he loved to share the gospel of Jesus with all who crossed his path, especially showing compassion to those who may go unseen by others and sincerely loving those in need. As such, during his lifetime, he received the highest awards from dignitaries such as the Korean President and the Korean Prime Minister in recognition for his service for societal welfare and for his leadership as the Executive Director of the Boy Scouts in Korea. He also served as the President of the Council of Korean Southern Baptist Churches in North America.
Rev. Yu is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hyung Suk Yu; his three sons, Paul Shinkwon and Shin Hee Yu, Johnny Shineun and Kwi Yu, and Samuel Shinsam and Mirah Yu; 8 grandchildren, Grace and Blake Bray, David and Heather Yu, Timothy and Diana Yu, Daniel Yu, Jonathan Yu, Annie Yu, Katie Yu, and James Yu; and 4 great grandchildren Josiah Yu, Noah Yu, Micah Yu, and Emily Yu.
He will be fondly missed as his life's work as a minister impacted the lives of so many. His family would like to especially thank their church family at Peninsula Korean Baptist Church.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Peninsula Korean Baptist Church, 972 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020