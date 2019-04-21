|
Sung Bong Park, 80, born on July 8, 1938, native of Korea and longtime resident of Newport News, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by Jung Ja Park, his loving wife. He is survived by daughter Miae and husband TK Gil, son Chris and wife Hyunmi Park, and son Craig Park along with six grandchildren. He came to USA on March 1978 and started businesses to tirelessly support and raise his children. He was an avid golfer and loved helping those in needs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Tue, April 23, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home followed by a reception.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019