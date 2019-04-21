Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Sung Park
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sung Bong Park

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sung Bong Park Obituary
Sung Bong Park, 80, born on July 8, 1938, native of Korea and longtime resident of Newport News, peacefully passed away on April 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by Jung Ja Park, his loving wife. He is survived by daughter Miae and husband TK Gil, son Chris and wife Hyunmi Park, and son Craig Park along with six grandchildren. He came to USA on March 1978 and started businesses to tirelessly support and raise his children. He was an avid golfer and loved helping those in needs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Tue, April 23, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home followed by a reception.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now