Susan Anderson Adams, 89, a Newport News native, died on November 5, 2020. She was a 1948 Newport News High School graduate and a member of Temple Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and participated in choir and handbells. Susan was a member of the Warwick Yacht Club, played tennis, and loved big family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles "Chuck" Robert Adams and a daughter Lynn Adams Butch. Survivors include two sons, Lawrence Earl Adams (Beth) of Charlottesville, and Richard Keith Adams (Kathy) of Powhatan; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (with one on the way).
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:15 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A procession to Peninsula Memorial Park will follow for a graveside service at 3:00 PM. Pastor Wes Taylor will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and the cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, Va. 235601
