Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Susan Bonsall Sirkis

Susan Bonsall Sirkis Obituary
Susan Bonsall Sirkis, 83, passed away September 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Asbury Park, NJ to the late Bonnie Mitchum Bonsall and Thomas Frederick Bonsall. She is survived by her loving husband Mike, her two sons Robert and Jim, her daughter Lisa, six grandchildren Robert Jr., William, Thomas, Jake, Maya, Avram and one great-grandson, Eric.

Susan was an author, lecturer, and researcher in the fields of doll costuming and miniatures. A former president of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, she authored over forty booklets in those fields.

A memorial service will be held at Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185 at 2 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Susan's name to the United Federation of Doll Clubs Inc., 10900 North Pomona Ave., Kansas City, MO., 64153. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
